Smucker: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $241.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orrville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.26. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.10 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $2.33 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.32 billion.

Smucker expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.75 to $9.25 per share.

