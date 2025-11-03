SM Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SM Energy Co. (SM) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $155.1 million. The Denver-based…

The Denver-based company said it had net income of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.33 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $811.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $837.8 million.

