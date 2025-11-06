ScanSource: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) on Thursday reported earnings of $19.9 million in its…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) on Thursday reported earnings of $19.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.06 per share.

The technology products distributor posted revenue of $739.7 million in the period.

ScanSource expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion.

