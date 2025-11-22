Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Dayspring 51, Surry Homeschool, N.C. 35
Faith Christian-Roanoke 37, Westover Christian 30
Loudoun County Home School 36, Fredericksburg Homeschool 29
Norfolk Christian School 87, Carlisle 77
St. Annes-Belfield 59, Miller School 42
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 33, Mt Airy Christian, Md. 32
Temple Christian 50, Community Baptist, N.C. 37
