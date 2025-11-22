Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Dayspring 51, Surry Homeschool, N.C. 35 Faith Christian-Roanoke 37, Westover Christian 30 Loudoun County Home School 36,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dayspring 51, Surry Homeschool, N.C. 35

Faith Christian-Roanoke 37, Westover Christian 30

Loudoun County Home School 36, Fredericksburg Homeschool 29

Norfolk Christian School 87, Carlisle 77

St. Annes-Belfield 59, Miller School 42

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 33, Mt Airy Christian, Md. 32

Temple Christian 50, Community Baptist, N.C. 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.