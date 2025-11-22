Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Balboa, Fla. 70, Bethel 69
Catholic 78, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 33
Cloudland, Tenn. 52, Thomas Walker 40
Highland-Monterey 75, Raleigh Broughton, N.C. 59
Highland-Warrenton 75, Raleigh Broughton, N.C. 59
Miller School 59, Trinity Episcopal 55
Oak Hill Academy 73, North Cross 65
Putnam Science, Conn. 98, Massanutten Military 85
Roanoke Catholic 70, Cristo Rey Richmond 59
SPIRIT Home School 80, TEACH Homeschool 47
Surry Homeschool, N.C. 54, Dayspring 51
Temple Christian 59, Westover Christian 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.