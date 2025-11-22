Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Balboa, Fla. 70, Bethel 69 Catholic 78, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 33 Cloudland, Tenn. 52, Thomas Walker 40 Highland-Monterey…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Balboa, Fla. 70, Bethel 69

Catholic 78, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 33

Cloudland, Tenn. 52, Thomas Walker 40

Highland-Monterey 75, Raleigh Broughton, N.C. 59

Highland-Warrenton 75, Raleigh Broughton, N.C. 59

Miller School 59, Trinity Episcopal 55

Oak Hill Academy 73, North Cross 65

Putnam Science, Conn. 98, Massanutten Military 85

Roanoke Catholic 70, Cristo Rey Richmond 59

SPIRIT Home School 80, TEACH Homeschool 47

Surry Homeschool, N.C. 54, Dayspring 51

Temple Christian 59, Westover Christian 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.