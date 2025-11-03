Sarepta Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Monday reported a loss of $179.9 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Monday reported a loss of $179.9 million in its third quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.80 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $399.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $352.6 million.

