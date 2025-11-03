Sarepta Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:19 PM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Monday reported a loss of $179.9 million in its third quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.80 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $399.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $352.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRPT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

