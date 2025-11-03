Sanmina: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported profit of $48.1 million…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported profit of $48.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.67 per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $245.9 million, or $4.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.13 billion.

Sanmina expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.95 to $2.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.9 billion to $3.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SANM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SANM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.