Sangamo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.9 million in its third quarter.

The Richmond, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $581,000 in the period.

