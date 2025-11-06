Sana: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) on Thursday reported a loss of $42.2 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) on Thursday reported a loss of $42.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

