Sally Beauty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENTON, Texas (AP) — DENTON, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Thursday reported net income of $49.9…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — DENTON, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Thursday reported net income of $49.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Denton, Texas-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The beauty products seller posted revenue of $947.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $195.9 million, or $1.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.7 billion.

Sally Beauty expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.71 billion to $3.77 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.