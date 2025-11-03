Ryanair: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN AIRPORT, Ireland (AP) — DUBLIN AIRPORT, Ireland (AP) — Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net…

DUBLIN AIRPORT, Ireland (AP) — DUBLIN AIRPORT, Ireland (AP) — Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2.01 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin Airport, Ireland-based company said it had profit of $3.76.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.62 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $6.41 billion in the period.

