Ross Stores: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $511.9 million.

The Dublin, California-based company said it had profit of $1.58 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $5.6 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.41 billion.

Ross Stores expects full-year earnings to be $6.38 to $6.46 per share.

