Rockwell Automation: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $138 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.23. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.34 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.94 per share.

The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $2.32 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.21 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $869 million, or $7.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.34 billion.

Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.20 to $12.20 per share.

