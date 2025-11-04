Rivian Automotive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.17 billion…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.17 billion in its third quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 96 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 70 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.

The a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

