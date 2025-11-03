RingCentral: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — RingCentral Inc. (RNG) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $17.6 million.…

The Belmont, California-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The cloud-based phone system provider for small businesses posted revenue of $638.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $636.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, RingCentral expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.12 to $1.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $638 million to $646 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

RingCentral expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.29 to $4.33 per share.

