Resideo Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $140 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The residential comfort and security systems maker posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Resideo Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 42 cents to 52 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Resideo Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.57 to $2.67 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.47 billion.

