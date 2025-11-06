Regenxbio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $61.9 million in…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $61.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.20.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.38 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $29.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24 million.

