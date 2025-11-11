Recommended Vaccines for Pregnant Women

Pregnancy is often an exciting time in people’s lives — and one that’s filled with anticipation and routine doctor’s appointments.…

Pregnancy is often an exciting time in people’s lives — and one that’s filled with anticipation and routine doctor’s appointments.

However, despite health care providers’ recommendations, research suggests that as many as one-third of pregnant people choose to skip vaccinations for preventable infectious diseases, such as the flu and COVID-19. This decision can put both the mother and baby at risk of severe health consequences.

“Vaccines are the most effective tool to help pregnant women have safer, infection-free pregnancies,” says Amira A. Roess, epidemiologist and professor of global health and epidemiology at George Mason University. “Pregnant women who are up to date on their vaccines tend to have significantly fewer infectious diseases and related complications during their pregnancy.”

[Read: A Patient’s Guide to Vaccinations.]

Benefits of Vaccines for Pregnant People and Babies

There’s no shortage of benefits vaccines can provide to pregnant people and their growing baby. In some cases, they can be life-saving during pregnancy.

Benefits of vaccination:

— Offers the baby protection from various infectious diseases. The mother’s antibodies can cross the placenta. (You can also pass some protective antibodies through breast milk, post-pregnancy).

— Prevents certain pregnancy complications. Research has shown that certain vaccinations, such as the COVID-19 vaccine, can protect the mother from severe illness from a virus and may help prevent premature birth.

[Early Signs of Pregnancy: Symptoms to Watch For]

The Vaccines Every Pregnant Woman Should Have

1. Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis (Tdap) Vaccine

The Tdap vaccine protects against three different bacterial infections:

— Tetanus. Tetanus can lead to painful muscle stiffening.

— Diphtheria. Diphtheria can cause breathing issues, nerve damage and heart failure.

— Pertussis. Pertussis, better known as whooping cough, often causes uncontrollable coughing fits that can make it difficult to breathe.

Why it’s important

Of the three diseases this vaccine protects against, pertussis poses the biggest threat to newborns, who are especially vulnerable to life-threatening complications.

“In the United States, we used to have a very big problem with newborns ending up in critical care due to whooping cough. It is a terrible illness that makes it difficult for the baby to breathe,” Roess says.

When to get it

— 27 to 36 weeks of pregnancy

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

(ACOG), the recommended window to get this vaccination is between 27 and 36 weeks of pregnancy — preferably as close to 27 weeks as possible.

“Immunization in the third trimester helps mom give a boost of antibodies to the baby through placental transfer,” says Dr. Emily Adhikari, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at UT Southwestern Medical Center and the medical director of perinatal infectious diseases for the Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas. “This helps protect the infant until its immune system can respond well to the first pertussis vaccine series in childhood.”

While breastfeeding can help transfer these antibodies to the baby, they aren’t as potent without that third-trimester vaccine, Adhikari adds.

[READ: How Adults Can Get Free or Low-Cost Vaccines]

2. Flu Shot

Even if you normally skip the annual influenza (flu) shot, it’s important you get it while pregnant.

Why it’s important

The flu might not hospitalize a young, healthy person, but pregnancy changes that.

“During pregnancy, you are more susceptible to infectious diseases,” Roess says. “Something that usually wouldn’t make you very sick could result in a severe illness and even hospitalization.”

The flu itself isn’t the biggest concern — it’s the complications that could arise as a result.

“Influenza can cause severe pneumonia, and pregnant patients don’t tolerate pneumonia very well because of the demands pregnancy places on their heart and lungs,” Adhikari says. “With the mother’s heart and lungs working overtime to provide oxygen to both the mother and the fetus, the last thing a mom needs is pneumonia.”

The flu shot can help protect people against these severe side effects, though it may not prevent you from getting a mild case. Influenza vaccines help protect pregnant people from getting this sick.

Even if you catch the flu while pregnant, having boosted immunity helps protect you from ending up in the hospital, ICU or on a breathing machine, and it sends antibodies to your baby.

When to get it

— Anytime

The flu shot is completely safe to receive at any stage of pregnancy. Seasonally speaking, the best time to get the flu shot is at the beginning of flu season or when the vaccine becomes available, which is usually in September or October, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

“If you happen to be close to delivery, the protection from the vaccine can help your baby get through the first flu season safely,” Adhikari says.

However, the nasal spray isn’t recommended during pregnancy as that type of vaccination uses a live virus rather than an inactive one you get in the shot.

[READ: Best Morning Sickness Remedies During Pregnancy]

3. RSV Vaccine

This vaccine protects against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which can be very dangerous for newborns.

Why it’s important

A pregnant person may not be at high risk of severe illness from RSV, but a newborn baby is at the highest risk.

“Babies less than six months are at highest risk for getting pneumonia and ending up in the hospital from RSV,” Adhikari says.

In the U.S., up to 80,000 children under the age of 5 are hospitalized due to RSV each year, and 2 to 3 out of every 100 infants (under 6 months old) are hospitalized annually. Severe RSV can lead to pneumonia and bronchiolitis.

When to get it

— 32 to 36 weeks

The current recommendation for the RSV vaccine during pregnancy is between 32 and 36 weeks. Getting vaccinated during the third trimester helps those maternal antibodies cross the placenta and provide protection to the baby ahead of its birth.

4. COVID-19 Vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccine can protect against pregnancy complications related to the disease.

Why it’s important

Research identified a link between COVID-19 infections and premature births before vaccinations became available. More specifically, it revealed that from July 2020 to February 2023, COVID-19 infections increased the risk of premature birth from 7.1% to 8.3%. The preterm birth rate spiked by 5.4% specifically between July and November 2020, well before the vaccine had been distributed to the public.

The vaccine also protects the mother, especially as the virus continues to mutate into new variants that find ways to evade our immune system.

“It often takes longer to recover from illness during pregnancy,” Adhikari says. “COVID-19 vaccines help protect moms from getting COVID-19 pneumonia.”

When to get it

— Anytime

Mothers can get the vaccine at any point during pregnancy, and it may be administered simultaneously with other vaccines, such as the flu, RSV and Tdap vaccines, according to ACOG.

5. Hepatitis B

Most people got the three-part hepatitis B vaccination series as infants. However, there are some folks who may have missed these critical vaccines.

“If you have not been vaccinated against hepatitis B and are vulnerable to it, this is a vaccine series you can start in pregnancy,” Adhikari says.

Those at higher risk than others are those with biological mothers who had the disease, those who inject drugs recreationally and those who have multiple sexual partners.

If you’ve had the vaccine, research shows immunization lasts for at least 30 years. But, blood work can reveal whether or not you still have antibodies for the disease.

This vaccine is safe and effective in pregnancy, Adhikari says.

6. Hepatitis A

You can contract hepatitis A from direct contact with an infected person, sexual contact with someone with the virus or contaminated food or water.

Normally, you get this two-part vaccination within the first two years of life. However, if you missed this vaccination or blood work reveals you are no longer immune to it, you can safely get it during pregnancy, Adhikari says.

Vaccines for Traveling

Generally, the majority of immunizations you need before traveling internationally are considered safe to get during pregnancy.

“If you are traveling, it’s really important that you work with your health care provider to make sure you’re vaccinated against pathogens that are common in the country that you will be traveling to,” Roess says. “You might also want to know where to go or who to call if you do get sick in that country.”

Vaccines After Pregnancy

There are a few vaccines you might want to consider waiting until after pregnancy to get.

These vaccines that contain weakened live viruses include:

— Yellow fever vaccine. This vaccine protects against yellow fever, a viral disease transmitted through infected Aedes mosquitoes. It’s recommended when traveling to Africa and South America.

— MMR vaccine. This protects against measles, mumps and rubella. All three viruses can lead to brain inflammation, pneumonia and even blindness if not managed.

— Varicella (chicken pox) vaccine. This vaccine prevents chickenpox, a highly contagious viral infection that causes a painful, blistering rash. It also protects against shingles, a painful rash that can develop in adults who have had chickenpox .

“There’s no better time to make sure you and your family are protected than just before being discharged home to care for your new baby,” Adhikari says.

Bottom Line

Staying up-to-date with vaccinations during pregnancy is critical for both the mother and growing baby’s health in the womb and after birth. Many complications from infectious diseases are preventable thanks to these immunizations, all of which are safe — and recommended — during pregnancy. Talk to your health care provider if you have any concerns or specific questions regarding your health.

More from U.S. News

Best Nutrients and Foods to Eat When Pregnant

Foot Problems During and After Pregnancy

Protein During Pregnancy: How Much?

Recommended Vaccines for Pregnant Women originally appeared on usnews.com