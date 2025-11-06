Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $207.5…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $207.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $3.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.79 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.45 per share.

The upscale clothing company posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.9 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RL

