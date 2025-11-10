RadNet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Sunday reported third-quarter earnings of $5.4 million. The…

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The operator of medical diagnostic imaging centers posted revenue of $522.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $498.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDNT

