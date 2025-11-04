Qiagen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of…

The Pl Venlo, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The diagnostic products maker posted revenue of $532.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $526 million.

Qiagen expects full-year earnings to be $2.38 per share.

