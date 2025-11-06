Prothena: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Prothena Corp. (PRTA) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.5 million in its third…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Prothena Corp. (PRTA) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 60 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $2.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRTA

