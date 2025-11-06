ProQR: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) — LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) — ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.9 million…

LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) — LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) — ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Leiden, Netherlands-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The Dutch drugmaker posted revenue of $3.4 million in the period.

