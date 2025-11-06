Progyny: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Progyny Inc. (PGNY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $13.9 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Progyny Inc. (PGNY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $13.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The provider of fertility and family building benefits posted revenue of $313.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $300.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Progyny expects its per-share earnings to range from 37 cents to 40 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $292.7 million to $307.7 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Progyny expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.79 to $1.82 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PGNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PGNY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.