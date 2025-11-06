Privia Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $6.9…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $6.9 million.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The physician practice management company posted revenue of $580.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $497.6 million.

Privia Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.05 billion to $2.1 billion.

