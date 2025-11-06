Priority Technology: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) on Thursday reported net income of $27.6…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) on Thursday reported net income of $27.6 million in its third quarter.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 28 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $241.4 million in the period.

Priority Technology expects full-year revenue in the range of $950 million to $965 million.

