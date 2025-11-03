Primoris Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Monday reported profit of $94.6 million in its third…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Monday reported profit of $94.6 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.88 per share.

The construction contractor posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.81 billion.

Primoris Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.35 to $5.55 per share.

