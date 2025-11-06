Prestige Consumer Healthcare: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income…

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $42.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had profit of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The medicine distributor posted revenue of $274.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $256.5 million.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.54 to $4.58 per share.

