Potlatch: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Potlatch Corp. (PCH) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $25.9 million. On…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Potlatch Corp. (PCH) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $25.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane, Washington-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 36 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The timberland owner and wood products company posted revenue of $314.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $289.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.