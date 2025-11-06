Playtika: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of…

HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $39.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herzliya Pituarch, Israel-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The mobile game developer posted revenue of $674.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $670.6 million.

Playtika expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.75 billion.

