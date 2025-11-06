Planet Fitness: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $58.8…

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $58.8 million.

The Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 80 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The fitness center operator posted revenue of $330.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $324.9 million.

