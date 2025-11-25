Petco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF) on Tuesday reported net income of…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF) on Tuesday reported net income of $9.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and asset impairment costs, were 5 cents per share.

The pet store chain posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period.

