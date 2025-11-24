PennantPark: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) on Monday reported fiscal…

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $17.5 million.

The Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $69 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $66.4 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $261.4 million.

