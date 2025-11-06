PENN Entertainment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) on Thursday reported a loss of $864.6 million…

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) on Thursday reported a loss of $864.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $6.03. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.73 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PENN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PENN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.