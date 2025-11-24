Live Radio
Pelangio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 24, 2025, 8:10 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PGXPF) on Monday reported a loss of $74,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PGXPF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PGXPF

