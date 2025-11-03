Pediatrix Medical Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $71.7…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $71.7 million.

The Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had net income of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The physician group posted revenue of $492.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $484.1 million.

