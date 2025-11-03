Paymentus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $17.7…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $17.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The electronic bill payment services posted revenue of $310.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $280.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Paymentus said it expects revenue in the range of $307 million to $312 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.