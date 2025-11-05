Paycom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $110.7 million.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $110.7 million.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $1.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.94 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.96 per share.

The maker of human-resources and payroll software posted revenue of $493.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $492.4 million.

Paycom expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion.

