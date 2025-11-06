Parker-Hannifin: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $808 million. The Cleveland-based…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $808 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $6.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $7.22 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.67 per share.

The maker of motion and control products posted revenue of $5.08 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.94 billion.

Parker-Hannifin expects full-year earnings in the range of $29.60 to $30.40 per share.

