Papa John’s: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $4.4 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $508.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $525.9 million.

