Oramed: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) on Thursday reported net income of $48.4 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) on Thursday reported net income of $48.4 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORMP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.