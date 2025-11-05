OR Royalties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — OR Royalties Inc. (OR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $82.8 million. The…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — OR Royalties Inc. (OR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $82.8 million.

The Montreal-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The mining royalty and exploration company posted revenue of $71.6 million in the period.

