Onto Innovation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $28.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment posted revenue of $218.2 million in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, Onto Innovation expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.18 to $1.33.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $250 million to $265 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONTO

