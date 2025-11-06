Live Radio
Onity: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 6:57 AM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Onity Group Inc. (ONIT) on Thursday reported earnings of $18.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.44 per share.

The mortgage servicer posted revenue of $280.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONIT

