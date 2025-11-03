ON Semiconductor Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $255 million.…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $255 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, ON Semiconductor Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 57 cents to 67 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.48 billion to $1.58 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ON

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.