Oaktree Specialty Lending: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $24.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angles, California-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $77.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33.9 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $316.8 million.

