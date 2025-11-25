Nutanix: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $62.1 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The enterprise cloud platform services provider posted revenue of $670.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $676.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Nutanix said it expects revenue in the range of $705 million to $715 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.82 billion to $2.86 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTNX

