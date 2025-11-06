Novavax: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Thursday reported a loss of $202.4 million in…

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.25. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to extinguish debt, came to 62 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.08 per share.

The vaccine maker posted revenue of $70.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.6 million.

