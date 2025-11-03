Novanta: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Novanta Inc. (NOVT) on Monday reported profit of $10.7 million in its…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Novanta Inc. (NOVT) on Monday reported profit of $10.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The photonic and motion control components maker posted revenue of $247.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Novanta expects its per-share earnings to range from 87 cents to 90 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $253 million to $257 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Novanta expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.24 to $3.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $975 million to $979 million.

