Nova Ltd.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Nova Ltd. (NVMI) on Thursday reported earnings of $61.4 million in its…

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Nova Ltd. (NVMI) on Thursday reported earnings of $61.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had profit of $1.90. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.16 per share.

The maker of monitoring systems used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $224.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Nova Ltd. expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.02 to $2.20.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $215 million to $225 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVMI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.